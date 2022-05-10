Punjab CM on Mohali blast: 'Those trying to spoil…'. Arvind Kejriwal reacts too

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday morning said that the probe was on in the Mohali blast case as several leaders of the opposition condemned the suspected rocket attack on the Punjab Police headquarters a day before in strong reactions. “Police are investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared, ” Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Hindi and Punjabi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the chief minister’s first reaction since the attack was reported on Monday at around 8 pm.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal too shared Mann’s tweet. “Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely (sic),” the Delhi chief minister wrote in Hindi, along with the Punjab CM’s post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Monday’s blast triggered panic as the window panes on the third floor of the state building were shattered with the impact. Answering questions if there could be terror angle involved, a cop told reporters that the investigation was on.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported,” an official statement read. A hunt has also been launch to catch the accused.

This is the latest incident in the AAP-ruled state that the opposition leaders have been commenting on.

In a tweet, Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed concern over the “law and order situation” in the state. “Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible,” he said in a late-night tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, former chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted: “This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest. (sic)”.

In the latest developments, a team of the Punjab Police and Punjab Police commandos were deployed outside the intelligence headquarters, news agency ANI reported.

Last month, a political controversy broke out when clashes erupted in Punjab’s Patiala.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON