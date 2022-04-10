Mann's 'British will come to seek jobs' in Punjab draws Congress criticism

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's call to “stop brain drain” and a "plan to attract foreigners to apply for jobs" in the state on Saturday was met with criticism as the Congress's Sukhpal Singh Khaira insisted to "set our house in order first". Mann, who took oath last month after the AAP's impressive win, has been trying to unveil new plans in the state after promising a change in the election campaign.

At an event, the 48-year-old chief minister was talking about a large number of students spending huge amount of money to go abroad for a career. "This time also, there is a possibility of three and a half lakh children going abroad. Not only the child goes abroad, that's ₹15 lakh per person per head. We have to trust that we can fix this and I am giving you that assurance."

"You've to stay here and serve the country. We have to stop 'brain drain'. Give us a chance. We are planning in such a way that Britishers will come here for jobs," Mann is heard saying in an video he posted on Twitter.

But Congress's Sukhpal Singh Khaira targeted the chief minister over the comments. "I really hope foreigners approach PB for jobs but before that we have to set our house in order! Ensure job opportunities for youth,maintain law & order,end corruption,depoliticise police & civil machinery,stop indebted farmers & labourers from committing suicides & a just rule (sic)," Khaira said in a tweet.

The Congress was voted out of power last month despite choosing a Dalit chief minister months ahead of the polls in a state where nearly one-third of the population is from the community.

The party has been criticised for massive infighting. In a move aimed at the rejig within the Punjab unit, the Congress on Saturday chose Amarinder Singh Raja as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief.

But party's internal issues have not stopped Khaira from attacking Mann. "Its big humiliation for @BhagwantMann if the Governor is to take stock of security of border districts! This is surrendering Punjab’s rights to an appointed agent of Center! @BhagwantMann should immediately clarify his position on this latest attack on our autonomy-khaira," he said in a another tweet on Saturday.

In another comment, he launched an attack over illegal mining in the state.

