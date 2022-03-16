'Whole of Punjab will take a pledge': Kejriwal on Bhagwant Mann swearing-in

The people of Punjab will come together today to help make the state happy and prosperous, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Wednesday morning, shortly before Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the state's new chief minister.

"Today is a big day for Punjab. In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted, adding, "To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

LIVE: Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

The AAP recorded a thunderous win in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, winning 92 of 117 seats to oust the ruling Congress in style.

The Congress, beset by internal strife and a leadership crisis underlined by the scale of defeats in all five state polls held last month - could manage just 18; in 2017 the party claimed 77 seats to defeat the Akali-BJP alliance.

MUST READ: Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in: Channi, other CMs not invited

Mann, who won from the Dhuri constituency and said he would be sworn in at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village and not Raj Bhawan, has called on the population of Punjab to join him in working for the state's development.

Earlier today Mann put out a tweet in Punjabi and Hindi that said 'the golden rays of the sun' had brought a new dawn for the state.

"The golden rays of sun have brought a new dawn today. To fulfil the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar), entire Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan," he tweeted.

Over three lakh are expected to attend today's event, officials told PTI.

Apart from his responsibilities in Punjab, Mann will also join Kejriwal in campaigning for the AAP in Himachal Pradesh, which votes later this year.

The AAP has made it clear it is looking for a bigger role in national politics, particularly ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election - an ambition kickstarted in Punjab and emphasised by plans for the southern states and Himachal Pradesh.

With input from PTI

