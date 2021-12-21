Bhagwat & Mulayam in same frame adds fodder to poll-bound UP politics

An image of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat that is being widely shared on social media has set a war of words among the key political players in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the keenly watched Assembly election set to be held next year.

According to multiple reports, the two veteran leaders met at the wedding reception of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter in Delhi.

An image of the gathering shared by the Congress’ UP unit showed Yadav and Bhagwat sitting together on a sofa and the latter is seen blessing Union minister Arjun Meghwal.

Along with the image, the Congress wrote in Hindi that the ‘S’ of the new SP stands for ‘Sanghvad’.

Soon after, the UP BJP also joined in and sharing a similar image wrote a “picture speaks a lot”.

Hours later, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP hit back sharing another image of Yadav exchanging pleasantries with Natioanlist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and said the Congress has forgotten political etiquette.

Coming close on the heels on tax raids conducted on premises of SP leaders, the image of Bhagwat and Yadav will surely lead to more politics in the poll-bound state.