PTI |
Nov 13, 2024 04:37 PM IST

New Delhi, A three-day national conference of research scholars with the objective of fostering research culture among the youth by integrating India's cultural heritage with modern methodologies will be held from November 15, officials said on Wednesday.

Bhagwat to inaugurate three-day research conference 'Vision for Viksit Bharat'

The conference "Vision for Viksit Bharat VIVIBHA 2024" organised by RSS affiliate Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal at SGT University, Gurugram, will be inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"As part of VIVIBHA 2024, the karyakartas of Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal, reached out to more than one million students and researchers, over one lakh teachers and more than 10,000 educational institutions.

"The submitted research papers were evaluated by panel of subject experts from across the country and the selected researchers will have the opportunity to present their work at the conference," Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal national president Sachchidanand Joshi said at a press conference here.

"The Bharat-centric research initiatives will enhance the research quality and foster a spirit of learning, writing skills and a research aptitude among the youth. Vivibha will motivate the young researchers to conduct studies focused on rural development and preservation of Indian Knowledge System, which is essential of realising the dream of Viksit Bharat," he added.

As part of VIVIBHA, an exhibition is also being set up using artificial intelligence, focusing on the theme of "Research to Realisation" and Indian Knowledge System.

"The exhibition will showcase India's contributions in knowledge and science, spanning from the pioneering insights of ancient sages to groundbreaking innovations of modern scientists of India," said Joshi.

"This exhibition will offer insights into the future of education and provide young students and researchers an immersive experience of indigenous teaching methods, key reforms and technologial advancements, inspiring them to contribute to a developed, superior and self-reliant India," he added.

ISRO chief S. Somnath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi will also be attending the conference besides the vice chancellors of central and state universities, and the directors of IITS, IIMs, NITs and IISERs and other academicians.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

