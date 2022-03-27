Home / India News / Bharat bandh: Bengal government offices to remain open March 28, 29
Kolkata: Police personnel attempt to detain members of all Trade Union (Congress and Left Front) in support of a nationwide strike, in Kolkata.(PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:56 PM IST
ANI | , Howrah

Following trade unions' call for a nationwide bandh on March 28-29, the West Bengal government on Saturday said all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty.

"In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," reads the state government memorandum.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates. It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," it added.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. 

