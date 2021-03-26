Bharat Bandh in Photos: 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled as protesters block tracks

Farmers have called for a 12-hour nationwide ‘bandh’ on Friday which has impacted road and rail transport services, especially in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana.

The agitators were spotted sitting at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana to stop the movement of trains. “The 32 locations where train movement has been disrupted fall under the Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the railways,” PTI reported quoting a railway spokesperson.

Farmers are observing a bandh between 6am and 6pm to mark four months of the farmers' agitation at Delhi's three borders - Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. The demonstrators have gathered at several highways and roads in Haryana and Punjab including, in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts.

Here’s a look at Bharat Bandh in pictures:﻿

Farmers singing Holi songs with dholak drums and protesting against three agricultural laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )

Chandigarh Shatabdi halted at Chandigarh railway station on Friday due to Bharat Bandh.(Ravi Kumar/HT Photo )

Passengers stranded at railway stations during Bharat Bandh on Friday. (HT Photo )

A view of the closed market in Amritsar on Friday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo )