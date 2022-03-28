Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Banking services might be hit during Bandh

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
Essential services might be affected during the Bandh.
“We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies,” All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Union power ministry issued an advisory to all state governments and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the bandh.
"All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," the advisory read.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 28, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Banking services might be hit during Bandh
Bank employees are expected to join the protests against government policies due to which banking services might be hit during the 2-day Bharat Bandh.
The All India Bank Employees Association, which is the country's oldest and largest trade union of bank employees, said it will Bandh to protest against several issues including increased unemployment, reduced wages, privatisation of public sector banks etc.
Mar 28, 2022 06:07 AM IST
State govt offices in Bengal to remain open during Bandh
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government in West Bengal has said that all government offices in the state will remain open during the Bandh.
"In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," the government said in a statement on Saturday.
Mar 28, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Two-day nationwide strike to begin today
A two-day bharat bandh to protest against government policies affecting affecting workers, farmers, and people will start from Monday.
