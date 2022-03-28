Home / India News / Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Banking services might be hit during Bandh
Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Banking services might be hit during Bandh

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be affected during the bandh. 
The Bharat Bandh will take place for two days.&nbsp;
The Bharat Bandh will take place for two days. (Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. 

Essential services might be affected during the Bandh. 

“We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies,” All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI on Sunday. 

On Sunday, the Union power ministry issued an advisory to all state governments and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the bandh. 

"All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," the advisory read. 

  • Mar 28, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    Banking services might be hit during Bandh

    Bank employees are expected to join the protests against government policies due to which banking services might be hit during the 2-day Bharat Bandh. 

    The All India Bank Employees Association, which is the country's oldest and largest trade union of bank employees, said it will Bandh to protest against several issues including increased unemployment, reduced wages, privatisation of public sector banks etc. 

  • Mar 28, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    State govt offices in Bengal to remain open during Bandh

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government in West Bengal has said that all government offices in the state will remain open during the Bandh. 

    "In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," the government said in a statement on Saturday. 

  • Mar 28, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    Two-day nationwide strike to begin today

    A two-day bharat bandh to protest against government policies affecting affecting workers, farmers, and people will start from Monday. 

