Bharat bandh today: Farmers' protest impact in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Bharat Bandh today: Thousands of farmers across the country have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ or nationwide strike on Friday in order to protest and press their host of unmet demands before the Centre. The protest began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm. The farmers, who rode on tractors and trucks from several states since February 13, are saying that the central government has failed to provide all the promises it made during their last agitation in 2020-21. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, along with central trade unions, have called for Bharat bandh on Friday to press for their demands before the Union government

According to BKU leader Pawan Khatana, they asked all the farmers to suspend work for a day to press the government for demands. “Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not to go to markets for any purchases. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike,” he said.

The nationwide protest is affecting North Indian states majorly with the national capital and nearby border areas witnessing massive traffic jams. The Delhi Police is also on high alert and security has been tightened.

Is Bharat bandh affecting south India?

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have remained unaffected due to the bandh. According to reports, a section of farmers in Karnataka are participating in the nationwide protest. Reportedly, the farmers' protest in the state has called for a shutdown of activities in the rural areas and all the towns bordering the villages till 4 pm.

Why are the farmers protesting and what are their demands?

Several farmers' unions are protesting against the Centre - who they say has failed to meet some of their key demands from the previous protests in 2020-21. The ‘Bharat Bandh’ was called even after some farm leaders held talks with the Centre on Thursday night, which union minister Arjun Munda called “positive”.

The farmers have put forth some key demands including legal guarantees of a minimum support price or MSP, withdrawal of cases registered during their last agitation, pension for farmers, loan waivers, withdrawal from the world trade organisation, doubling their incomes, and at least 50 per cent profit over their overall cost of production.