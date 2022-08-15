Bharat Biotech finishes trials for intranasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech International Limited has completed the phase-III and booster dose trials for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine BBV154, the company announced on Monday.

“Two separate and simultaneous clinical trials were conducted to evaluate BBV154 as a primary dose (two-dose) schedule and a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered Covid vaccines in India,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

“...BBV154 has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials,” the company added.

BBV154 (intra nasal vaccine) is a novel intranasal vaccine for Covid-19. It is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated earlier in phase-I and II clinical trials with successful results, the company said.

“The primary dose schedule of phase-III trials was conducted for safety, and immunogenicity in 3,100 subjects, and compared with Covaxin. The trials were conducted in 14 trial sites across India,” the company said.

Company spokespersons also said that the heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in 875 subjects, where a booster dose (third dose) of BBV154 intranasal vaccine was administered to study participants who were previously vaccinated with licensed Covid vaccines.

The trials were conducted in nine sites across India.

According to Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, the BBV154 has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery. In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries, the company said.

“Being an intranasal vaccine, BBV154 may produce local antibodies in the upper respiratory tract, which may provide the potential to reduce infection and transmission. Further studies are being planned,” the company said.

“On this 75th Independence Day, we are proud to announce the successful completion of clinical trials for the BBV154 intranasal vaccine. We stay committed and focused on innovation and product development; this is yet another achievement for the multidisciplinary teams at Bharat Biotech,” Suchitra K Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech, said.

She added, “If approved, this intranasal vaccine will make it easier to deploy in mass immunisation campaigns with an easy-to-administer formulation and delivery device. Vectored vaccines also enable faster development of targeted vaccines in response to emerging variants of concern. We hereby thank the volunteers, principal investigators, and clinical trial personnel for all their efforts.”

Bharat Biotech said that the data from both phase-III human clinical trials have been submitted for approval to the Drug Controller General of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON