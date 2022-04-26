Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covaxin cleared by drug regulator for 6-12 year olds, Corbevax for 5-12 bracket

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR. 
Covaxin is one of the two most widely used vaccines in India. (HT PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:18 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has got drug regulator's approval in India for 6-12 year olds, according to sources. Corbevax has also been approved for those between five to 12 years of age.

India has been expanding the vaccine coverage among children and adults. Earlier this month, booster doses were cleared for all adults. The latest set of approvals are significant as in-person classes in schools have resumed in many parts of the country.

Some schools in Delhi and nearby cities have been reporting cases in the last few weeks. 

Covaxin is one of the two major vaccines, which is being administered in India apart from the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.

Corbevax, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E, had received emergency use authorization for children between 12 and 18 years of age from India’s drugs regulator in February.

India began the world's largest vaccination program against Covid last year in January for all those on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic. The coverage was expanded to those above 60 years of age about two months later and to all the adults in May, 2021. Vaccination for 15-18 year olds was kicked off in January and later expanded to other age groups amid children.

Amid concerns over variants, booster doses are also being administered among adults now.

"187.95 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive," according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

While the cases in the country surged above the 2,000-mark, the Covid situation is under control as compared to China and some countries in Europe where the spike has been worrying since March. 

Topics
covaxin india covid 19 tally covid-19
