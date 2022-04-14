One-fourth of target population in Punjab yet to get fully vaccinated
Chandigarh : The government may have launched a drive to administer Covid-19 precaution doses to those above 18 years of age, only 73% of the target population in Punjab have been jabbed with the second dose.
Low response to second dose has compelled the Punjab health department to make calls to beneficiaries to come forward to get jabbed.
According to the state health department data, 96% of the beneficiaries of the targeted population of 2.28 crore have been jabbed with the first dose. Department officials dealing with the vaccination drive claim that keeping in view the gap of mandatory days for the second dose, the coverage should have been 82-85%.
Data reveals that there are beneficiaries whose doses are due from the past two to three months, but have not taken the jab even after repeated reminders through SMSes, which the CoWIN application sends automatically.
The dose interval for Covid-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Drive is 12-16 weeks for Covishield and 4-6 weeks for Covaxin.
“People are not taking the second dose thinking that Covid is over and they don’t need to get jabbed. In some cases, mobile numbers registered on the application during the first dose have also been changed,” said Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.
He said the department has also constituted special teams to personally call the people to get jabbed with second dose.
The department claims to have identified certain villages and areas in which the pendency of second dose is high and special camps are being held to get people vaccinated.
The officials claim that various studies have found that during third wave, the hospital occupancy was low because of the vaccination.
Meanwhile, plans to start booster doses for the 18-plus category is yet to pick up pace in the state with private hospitals yet to get the orders booked with the vaccine manufacturers.
“Only corporate hospitals, who were already having vaccines, are providing the booster doses,” said a health department official.
Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema
Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state. Cheema said their statements show their frustration.
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house. The victim's 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother's body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
