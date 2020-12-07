e-paper
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine

The company filed its application with the Drugs Controller General of India earlier on Monday, the source said.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:17 IST
New Delhi
India’s Bharat Biotech has sought emergency-use authorization from the Indian drug regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine, a senior government official said on Monday.

The company filed its application with the Drugs Controller General of India earlier on Monday, the source said. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The private pharmaceutical company based in the southern city of Hyderabad is developing a vaccine called Covaxin that it plans to launch by the second quarter of 2021.

