Supplying vaccines directly to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech

"Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine," Bharat Biotech tweeted.
ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Bharat Biotech has appealed to people to vaccinate themselves and their family members.(REUTERS)

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday informed that the firm has been supplying its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin directly to 18 states since May 1.

"Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine," the company tweeted.

The pharma firm also appealed to people to vaccinate themselves and their family members.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam are among the 18 states where the company has been supplying the vaccines directly.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines being manufactured in India currently and has been developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

