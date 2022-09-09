BJP's ‘Bharat, dekho’ dig at Rahul Gandhi over his t-shirt; Congress hits back

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, who is on a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, over the cost of his t-shirt. Taking to Twitter, the BJP posted a picture collage of Rahul Gandhi on one side and a white Burberry t-shirt, that he wore during the Congress march, on the other side claiming that it costs ₹41,257. The saffron party also took a dig with a caption: “Bharat, dekho!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, this didn't seem to have gone down well with the Congress and it was quick to respond, asking the BJP “how desperately rattled are you”.

“Dear @BJP4India, it is visible how your senses have been blown away after seeing the mass revolution! How desperately rattled are you!!!” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted in Hindi and English.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minutes later, the Congress's official handle also tweeted, “Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in India Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue... Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the rest of the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs will go to the talk. tell me what to do @BJP4India.”

Rahul Gandhi on 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi, along with several of his party colleagues, embarked on the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on Thursday.

Amid sounds of drum beats, a sea of tricolour and slogans of "Bharat Jodo", the march began from Vivekananda College Road, Agasteeswaram.

Friday, Rahul Gandhi said the yatra will help in forging Opposition unity even though that is a separate exercise.

Speaking to the media, he said the idea of this march is to connect with the people, listen to them, understand what they are facing and also communicate to them a few things.

Gandhi said the aim is to communicate that India has changed and the "institutional framework of India has been captured".

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail