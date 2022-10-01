Bharat Jodo: When Rahul Gandhi heard ‘new concept’ of 'half veg, half non-veg’

As the Kerala leg of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded earlier this week, the official Twitter handle for the outreach programme shared a glimpse of some light-hearted moment between former party chief Rahul Gandhi and state leaders. In over a minute long video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen talking about his experiences during the yatra.

One was about Kerala MLA Ramesh Chennithala's eagerness to taste a samosa despite warning from Gandhi that it was non-vegetarian food.

Gandhi said, "They gave him a vegetable samosa. I told him that Chennithala ji this is non-veg samosa. But he was keen to try. And afterwards the guy came and Chennnithala ji said, "listen is it veg or non-veg?"

"For the first time I heard a new concept. He said it is ‘half veg, half non-veg’," the senior Congress leader added as others burst into laughter.

Watch the video here

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Gandhi interacted with family members of some Covid-19 patients who died due to oxygen shortage in Karnataka. During the interaction, the family members of the victims expressed their anger against the BJP government that, according to a statement issued by the Congress, did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

"The official government number still stands at three. People have been reduced to numbers in the New India," the statement said.

The yatra was delayed on Saturday due to the torrential rains Gundlupet in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. The Yatra was supposed to start at 6.30am.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The 24th day of #BharatJodoYatra that was to start from Begur at 6:30am has been delayed due to rains. The rains arrived after a gap of 15 days and will benefit farmers. This is exactly what the Yatra is for, directly or indirectly!"

