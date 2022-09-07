'Bharat Chhodo was one where Sanghis...': Congress' reply to BJP's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:46 AM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Rahul Gandhi should fill the tanks of his convoy vehicles in BJP-ruled states during his Bharat Jodo Yatra to save money. “Rahul Gandhi is famous for Bharat Chodo,” the BJP leader said.

Rahul Gandhi will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday from Kanyakumari. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Over Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a war of words began between the BJP and the Congress after Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai posted a long Twitter threat and said Rahul Gandhi is famous for 'Bharat Chodo'. Congress MP Manickam Tagore took the opportunity to remind him that Quit India was one led by Mahatma Gandhi in which 'Sanghis never participated'. "Brother it's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi," Manickam quipped. Also Read | ‘India is united’: Himanta Biswa Sarma asks Congress to conduct ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi will launch the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday in Kanyakumari which will continue for the next 150 days with the yatris walking across 12 states. Annamalai said Rahul Gandhi should fill the tanks of the vehicles of his convoy in BJP-ruled states 'to save money'.

3,570km, 150 days, no hotel stay: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra launch today | 10 points

The yatra will 'open his eyes' to how PM Modi transformed the country in eight years, the BJP leader said adding that Rahul Gandhi will be happy to see how sel-reliant India has become, breaking the "Hamse nahi ho payega" attitude that "his family was deeply invested in".

"During the pit stops, We are confident that Thiru @RahulGandhi will be baffled how even in rural suburbs, digital money has become a norm. In August 2022, 10.72 Lakh Crores was transacted thru UPIs by 26 Crore unique users across the country!" he said.

"If you meet the farmers during your yatra, you will be awestruck that 24 farm produces are in MSP today. Also to the fact that MSP for paddy has grown by 56% in the last 8 years and 11.36 Crore PM Kisan beneficiaries are receiving 6000 per Annum with no middlemen cuts," Annamalai added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi should hold this Yatra in Pakistan because India is already united. "India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," he said.

