Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Telangana’s Narayanpet

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi-led Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Telangana’s Narayanpet on Thursday after a three-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge’s inauguration as the party chief.

“After a 3-day break for Diwali and Kharge-ji’s taking over, Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at 6 am tomorrow [Thursday] from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana. Farmer interactions will take place at 2pm, as always. Bharat Yatris including @RahulGandhi are refreshed and eager to restart,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday.

Kharge took over as Congress president on Wednesday at a function at the party headquarters in Delhi in presence of leaders including Rahul Gandhi. The members of the party’s apex decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), resigned soon after to allow Kharge to choose his own team.

By the end of the day, all 20 members, and 23 of its 24 permanent invitees were back as part of a 47-member Steering Committee which will function in place of CWC.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot separately said 50% of the party posts would be given to workers under 50 as per the Udaipur Declaration, which was adopted in May for sweeping internal reforms.

He reiterated that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will always remain the leaders of the party. Pilot said a message has been sent to the other parties through the election of Kharge that Congress is capable of conducting free and fair elections. “It is a good sign for democracy that such a big election concluded successfully in such a large party. ...A message has been sent from Delhi that Congress has done something which no other party has done. Nobody knows how the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] president is elected.” He said Kharge promised the Udaipur Declaration will be adopted as soon as he gets elected.