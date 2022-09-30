‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter K’taka today

The Congress is pulling all the stops to mobilise people and make other arrangements for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which will enter Karnataka on Friday morning, people in the know of the developments said. The procession will be coming from Kerala where it was for 17 days. In Karnataka, the yatra will be organised for 20 days before entering Maharashtra.

Sharing the information on the yatra, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said in a statement: “Friends, on 30th September, the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Karnataka. I appeal to people from across Karnataka to join the Yatra in large numbers.”

“If you want to see change, you must come and be the change, join the movement for change. The Congress united India to bring freedom in 1947. Today, 75 years later, we are renewing the pledge of unity for change,” the statement read further.

The yatra comes at a time when the state unit has been targeting the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over charges of corruption, lack of development and infighting. With barely a few months to go for elections, the Congress hopes to capitalise on the yatra.

Shivakumar said that the yatra will allow the people to start “believing that we don’t have to live with 40% corruption. We don’t have to suffer an all-time historic unemployment. You will start believing that our beloved land can create jobs for everyone.”

He also said that the yatra will be “no picnic” as they will walk at least 20 kilometres a day no matter what the weather is.

However, the political climate has already turned the situation tense in Karnataka as several banners and flexes put up to welcome Gandhi were torn in several parts near Gundlupet.

“They have torn down all our banners... they may think that this is a very good job. Even if they stab or shoot us, no Congress worker is going to get scared. If I make up my mind... they (BJP) cannot conduct programmes anywhere (in the entire state). The lesson they are trying to teach, Congress has learnt a lot more than that. I am warning the chief minister and their workers. By tearing our flex banners and running away like cowards...none of this will bring you any respect. We are ready for anything,” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to the development, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Everyone knows who is doing Bharat Jodo, and who is doing Bharat todo.”

On the incidents of banners being torn, Bommai said,“Let Shivakumar say whatever (he wants to) ...but a permission should be obtained before putting up the flex. The BJP need not tear the flex of any political party. Since people know everything there was no need for him to say more about it,” Bommai said.

During the yatra, Congress leaders said Gandhi will be meeting Jenu Kurubas (who extract honey from the forest) and Kadu Kurubas and Soliga tribes. “Around 1,000 of them (WHO) will be walking with him and interact with Rahul Gandhi,” a Congress leader said, who did not want to be named. The first woman Phd from the community will also be interacting with him.

Meanwhile, the BJP also started a “Go back, Pappu’’ - “Go back, Rahul’’ campaign.