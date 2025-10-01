‘Bharat Mata’ first time on currency as PM releases coin to mark 100 yrs of RSS, Oppn says ‘sectarian agenda’

The release of a 100-rupee commemorative coin to mark the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 1, also marks the first-ever depiction of ‘Bharat Mata’ on Indian currency. The commemorative coin released to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).(Handout/PTI)

RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) are shown bowing before her, dressed in the Sangh uniform. PM Modi called it “a moment of great pride and historical significance” at the launch.

The coin also has the RSS motto ‘Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama’, which translates to "everything is dedicated to the nation, everything is the nation's, nothing is mine". The postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade.

But the Opposition took exception to glorifying the RSS at celebrations were organised by the ministry of culture and attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

The Congress made a number of posts stressing that the RSS did not participate in the struggle for independence from British rule.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) termed the release of the stamp and the coin "grave injury and insult" to the Constitution, a lawbook the Sangh "never accepted".

The politburo of the CPI(M) said the ‘Bharat Mata’ depiction is an “image of a Hindu goddess promoted by the RSS as a symbol of its sectarian concept of a Hindutva Rashtra”.

It said the stamp showing uniformed RSS volunteers at the 1963 Republic Day parade too falsifies history. “This is based on the lie that (PM Jawaharlal) Nehru invited the RSS to participate in the 1963 Republic Day parade as recognition of its patriotism during the India-China war… Their presence if at all, was unreported and incidental.”

Party general secretary MA Baby wrote in a post on X: "The PM is misusing his office to legitimise the RSS's sectarian agenda and distort India's freedom struggle."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X: "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?"

He shared extracts from a letter written by then home minister Patel to Mookerjee, in which he had said, “As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhiji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible…”

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on Dec 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS. Here is a report carried in the Hindustan Times the next day.

Modi lauded the RSS on Wednesday and said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

"The Sangh has fought against the atrocities of the British. Its only interest has always been love towards the nation," he said, adding that RSS volunteers gave shelter to freedom fighters and its leaders were also jailed during the struggle for independence.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with a stated aim of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility.

Modi was an RSS 'pracharak' before being shifted to the BJP, which considers the RSS its parent body.