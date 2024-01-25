Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur is an honour for poor: Shah

The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, hailed as “Jannayak” in Bihar, is an honour to millions of poor people belonging to the backward and Dalit communities, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“By announcing the Bharat Ratna for Thakur, Modi, who himself comes from the backward communities, has given honour and justice to the millions of poor and scores of youths who sincerely and selflessly work for society,” Shah said while addressing Thakur’s birth centenary celebrations.

“With the decision, Modi ji has provided strength to those who work for the backward classes, underprivileged sections of society and fight for social justice for them,” he added.

Shah also said that many people came to power but no one thought of bestowing Thakur with the Bharat Ratna.

“Although there were demands to honour him, the ones who were demanding forgot about it after coming to power. But Prime Minister Modi thought of honouring him,” he said.