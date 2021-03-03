Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks response of NIA on bail plea of Gautam Navlakha
- The bench took note of the brief submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, and asked NIA to respond by March 15.
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency on the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the probe agency on the plea of the activist against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.
The bench took note of the brief submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, and asked NIA to respond by March 15.
According to police, some activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in the district the next day.
The high court had said that "it sees no reason to interfere with a special court's order which earlier rejected his bail plea".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong hits back as MP minister tweets cigarettes were flown to Bhopal for Nehru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to fund Nepal for reconstruction of three Cultural Heritage projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED takes possession of property of Bihar shelter home case accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand budget session: Chamoli cloud burst dominates Day 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar to travel to Bangladesh tomorrow to prepare for PM Modi’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid vaccines to be administered 24x7, says Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Hindutva push not in line with Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK
- BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has called the DMK's ideology "anti-Hindu”.The problem is that the AIADMK , the senior partner of the alliance of which the BJP is a part, has the same beliefs and ideologies as the DMK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana thwarts China-based hacker's bid to target power set
- The CERT-In has reported from a trusted source that China-based "Threat actor Group Command and Control" servers are trying to communicate with systems belonging to Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caller abuses PM Modi’s mother on BBC show, sparks outrage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Biggest gift’: Residents along LoC in J&K welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire
- A resident in a village along the LoC said that dozens of families had migrated from villages as they wanted to escape from the daily shelling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7, says Harsh Vardhan
- The second phase of vaccination commenced all over the country from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox