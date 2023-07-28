Shah holds BJP meet in MP, sets up 15 panels to oversee elections

Bhopal: After a marathon four-and-a-half-hour meeting on Wednesday night, Union home minister Amit Shah approved 15 committees, including one to decide the final names of candidates for the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, party functionaries said.

Shah also held a closed meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president VD Sharma, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav and state home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday morning in a private hotel, BJP leaders said.

A senior leader said, “The discussions were mainly held on feedback of party’s performance in upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh received from a survey conducted by the party high command. The four leaders who met in the morning were also reminded to work as a team and asked not to give any statement in the public regarding organisation and other leaders.”

Shah is overseeing election campaign of MP after news of differences among many leaders came out and a few including former minister and BJP MLA Deepak Joshi joined the Congress.

“To end the differences, all the important leaders have been included in the 15 committees formed for ticket distribution, Vikas Yatra, road show, finance, social media, advertisement, feedback of public, coordination between leaders, manifesto and other election related work,” said another leader who attended the meeting on Wednesday night.

The names for the committee were discussed last week in a meeting attended by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, environment minister and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president VD Sharma and others.

After discussions, union home minister Shah approved the names and the committees. Many leaders were asked to concentrate more on their region than state politics due to poor feedback in the survey, said a BJP leader quoted above.

The feedback regarding schemes for tribal, women and youth were also discussed in the meeting and state leaders were shared the feedback and focus point, he added.

BJP state media in-charge Ashish Agrawal said, “Union home minister Amit Shah guided the leaders during the meetings and discussed strategy to win more than 200 seats in 2023 assembly elections. We are sure that we have leaders like Amit Shah, who is visiting Bhopal and taking care of everything.”

