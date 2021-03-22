IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bhopal: Doctors remove 16kg ovarian tumour after 6-hour-long surgery
Photo via news agency ANI
Photo via news agency ANI
india news

Bhopal: Doctors remove 16kg ovarian tumour after 6-hour-long surgery

Hospital Manager Devendra Chandolia said it was an ovarian tumour and the surgery was performed successfully. The condition of the woman is stable.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST

Doctors at a private hospital in Bhopal removed a 16-kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 20-year-old woman after performing a 6-hour-long surgery on Sunday.

Hospital Manager Devendra Chandolia said it was an ovarian tumour and the surgery was performed successfully. The condition of the woman is stable.

"Two days back, she came from Rajgarh and her tumour was very large. She was having problems while eating and walking. This tumour is known as an ovarian tumour. The woman's weight was 48 kilogram and the weight of the tumour was 16 kg. This is major surgery," Chandolia told ANI.

"Chances of her survival would have diminished if it was not removed in time. The surgery went on for around six hours. She is out of danger," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tumour bhopal city
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Supporters of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) take out a bike rally as a part of their election campaign for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, in Guwahati on March 12, 2021. (PTI)
Supporters of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) take out a bike rally as a part of their election campaign for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, in Guwahati on March 12, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Election Commission bans bike rallies in states 72 hours before voting day

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Assembly elections are due to begin in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from March 27. The results for all the states will be announced on May 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar during press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Monday.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar during press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Monday.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
india news

After Pawar's remark on Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis accuses him of diverting issue

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Addressing the media at his house in Delhi, Pawar said on Monday that he is "absolutely clear that allegations made against Deshmukh are incorrect".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah (extreme left) talks with Indian Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena (extreme right) with other members of the committees during a meeting to discuss the Indus Waters Treaty and other issues in Lahore on August 29, 2018. (AFP)
Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah (extreme left) talks with Indian Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena (extreme right) with other members of the committees during a meeting to discuss the Indus Waters Treaty and other issues in Lahore on August 29, 2018. (AFP)
india news

Pakistani team arrives for meeting of permanent Indus commission

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The delegation, led by Pakistan’s Indus water commissioner Mehr Ali Shah, will hold talks with the Indian team led by Indus water commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena in New Delhi during March 23-24
READ FULL STORY
Close
The carcass of the tiger recovered from Kishanpur sanctuary on Sunday evening. (HT PHOTO)
The carcass of the tiger recovered from Kishanpur sanctuary on Sunday evening. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Tiger found dead in UP’s Dudhwa tiger reserve

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:02 PM IST
An adult tiger was found dead in the Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary in Dudhwa tiger reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the salary hike in the legislative assembly on Monday. (PTI File Photo)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the salary hike in the legislative assembly on Monday. (PTI File Photo)
india news

Telangana govt employees get 30% pay hike, retirement age increased by 3 years

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The pay hike is effective retrospectively from the last financial year and the arrears of the last 12 months would be paid to the employees only at the time of their retirement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
india news

Ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh moves SC for CBI probe against Deshmukh

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
In his writ petition, Singh accused Deshmukh of interfering in various investigations and instructing the police officers to conduct probes in a particular manner as desired by him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo via news agency ANI
Photo via news agency ANI
india news

Bhopal: Doctors remove 16kg ovarian tumour after 6-hour-long surgery

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Hospital Manager Devendra Chandolia said it was an ovarian tumour and the surgery was performed successfully. The condition of the woman is stable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.(HT PHOTO)
Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court against his transfer to Home Guard

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Singh was last week transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has amended rules which allows people to use their Aadhaar number for know-your-customer (KYC) requirement even if their current address does not match with the address mentioned in their Aadhaar card.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
The government has amended rules which allows people to use their Aadhaar number for know-your-customer (KYC) requirement even if their current address does not match with the address mentioned in their Aadhaar card.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
india news

Last date to link Aadhaar card and PAN on March 31. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Here is how you can link Aadhaar card to PAN using the income tax department’s portal, though SMS or manually
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.(Image via Twitter)
The BJP led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.(Image via Twitter)
india news

Goa municipal election results 2021: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP) led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Saradha scam: CBI carries out searches at offices of three SEBI officials

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

'Vision of self-reliance India is dependent on water connectivity,' says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and chief minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also part of the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat urged people he met in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat urged people he met in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Tirath Singh Rawat met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stan Swamy. (HT file)
Stan Swamy. (HT file)
india news

Bhima Koregaon case: NIA court refuses bail to Stan Swamy

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Swamy had moved bail plea in November last year, claiming that he has been falsely implicated due to the nature of his writings about caste and land struggles of the people in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
india news

Priced at 498-500 per share, Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26, according to the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP