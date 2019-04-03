BHU student shot dead inside campus; 3 suspects held

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne men inside the campus on Tuesday evening and died later, police said.

Gaurav Singh, a second-year student of MCA, was talking to his friends in the evening when the men opened fire at him, police said. Lanka Station officer Bharat Bhushan Tiwari confirmed the death.

Police said Singh suffered bullet injuries in the stomach and chest and was rushed to the trauma centre of BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences by his hostel inmates. He underwent surgery to remove the bullets but succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Tiwari said that a team has been formed to identify those behind the incident. Three suspects have been taken into custody, according to police.

The situation in the BHU campus is tense but under control, police said.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the trauma centre and BHU’s main gate as a preventive measure, senior superintendent of police Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni said.

Singh’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

