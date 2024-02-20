 Bhupesh Baghel claims Congress MLA offered ministerial berth by BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bhupesh Baghel claims Congress MLA offered ministerial berth by BJP

Bhupesh Baghel claims Congress MLA offered ministerial berth by BJP

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 07:07 AM IST

BJP leaders were not available for comment on Baghel's claim.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accused the ruling BJP of trying to poach his party's MLAs in Chhattisgarh by luring them with ministerial berths and tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader and ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)
Congress leader and ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here, he claimed the BJP is resorting to such tactics as it anticipates defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May. Responding to a query, Baghel said, "An MLA (of Congress) recently told me in Vidhan Sabha that they (BJP) approached him promising a Lok Sabha poll ticket and a ministerial berth if they retain power at the Centre. Such talks are going on continuously."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BJP leaders were not available for comment on Baghel's claim. Recent political developments in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra clearly indicate the BJP is going to face defeat in the 2024 national elections.

Therefore, it has been engineering divisions in other parties as it does not have confidence to face polls on its own strength, the former CM stated. Baghel, who was Chhattisgarh CM from 2018 to 2023, was ousted from office after the Congress lost the November Assembly polls to the BJP.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On