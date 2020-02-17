e-paper
Bhupesh Baghel invites Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to evaluate Chhatisgarh’s economic model

Chief Minister BhupeshBaghel and his team discussed various issues with Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee regarding the scope of economic development of Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:36 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with Nobel winner Abhijeet Banerjee at MIT, Boston on Sunday.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with Nobel winner Abhijeet Banerjee at MIT, Boston on Sunday.(Sourced)
         

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has agreed to visit Chhattisgarh in July and monitor specific identified areas for economic decentralization after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met him at MIT Cambridge in Boston on Sunday, the government said.

Baghel and his team discussed various issues with Banerjee regarding the scope of economic development of Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement.

“CM Baghel interacted in detail about the innovative and unique experiments like Narva, Garvaa, Ghurwa and Bari, Haat Bazaar Clinic Scheme, Suchita Abhiyan and Ethanol Project of Chhattisgarh,” said an official present during the meeting.

The officer further said that Banerjee expressed his satisfaction over the innovation of Chhattisgarh government and emphasized on designing and monitoring specific identified areas for economic decentralization.

“Accepting the request by the Chief Minister to visit Chhattisgarh to take a look at the experiments and the results, Banerjee also agreed to take a visit to the state around the month of July,” the statement said.

Baghel is in the US to participate in the “India Conference” at the Harvard University. He spoke on “Caste and Politics in Democratic India” on Saturday.

Baghel also met selected investors from Bay Area in San Francisco to attract more investment in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister along with his delegation discussed investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh with The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Silicon Valley president BJ Arun and other investors including Nitin Mehta, co-partner in Green Oaks Capital Management and Raju Indukuri, who is an investor in a data centre company in India that is setting up a facility in Raipur.

The TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) is a non-profit association dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship in the Bay Area as well as globally. It supports start-ups through networking and raising capital for both new and experienced entrepreneurs.

