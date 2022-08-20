Bhupesh Baghel launches 'Krishna Kunj' plantation drive to increase Chhattisgarh's green cover

In an environment-friendly initiative to increase the green cover of Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday launched the 'Krishna Kunj' plantation drive on the occasion of Janmashtmi in Ranchi. Trees of cultural and medicinal significance were planted in selected spots across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said the rapid felling of trees in urban areas in the name of development has created a huge environmental problem. He said the motive behind naming the initiative as 'Krishna Kunj' was to make people understand the God-like and divine values of life-giving trees such as banyan, peepal, neem and kadamb.

Trees like peepal, banyan and neem have a high capacity for releasing oxygen. They also grow at a rapid pace and have a long life and so, this initiative can also contribute to curtailing global warming to a great extent.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the launch of 'Krishna Kunj' plantation drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM added that the initiative will help increase the number of trees of cultural significance and help preserve such unique trees.

So far, 162 places in the state have been identified for 'Krishna Kunj'. Preparations for plantations are also being done with great enthusiasm.

Numerous sites have been selected for Krishna Kunj which include 10 urban bodies of Raipur district Kurra, Kharora, Birgaon, Attari, Telibandha, Arang, Chandkhuri, Kurud Samoda, Urla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON