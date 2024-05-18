‘Willing to cooperate but…’: Bibhav Kumar's email to Delhi Police before arrest in Swati Maliwal case

Bibhav Kumar, former personal secretary of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused of alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP and Swati Maliwal was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday. Bibhav Kumar. (File)

He is to be produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court later on Saturday, the police informed.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Before the arrest, Kumar emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim. However, he added, that they should also take cognisance of his complaint that he filed yesterday.

ALSO READ- Bibhav Kumar arrested from Arvind Kejriwal's house in Swati Maliwal case

Bibhav Kumar appeals Delhi Police through email

"It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through the media that a case F.I.R. No. 27/2024 has been registered at P.S. Civil Lines in which the undersigned has been named as an accused. Though the undersigned has not been served with any notice in the case till now, the undersigned categorically submits that he is willing to cooperate and join the investigation asand when called upon to do so by the Investigating officer," Bibhav wrote in his email to Delhi Police.

"It may be emphasized here that the undersigned has also made a complaint bringing to light the true facts of the alleged incident that happened on May 13, 2024 vide e-mail dated May 17, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. sent on e-mail ids: sho-civilline-dl@nic.in and dep.north@delhipolice.gov.in. It is requested that the same may be brought on record and investigated in accordance with law," the accused in the assault case added in the email.

ALSO READ- Injuries to left leg, right cheek: What Swati Maliwal's medical report shows

Maliwal and Kumar file counter-FIRs

Previously, based on Maliwal's complaint, the Delhi Police filed an FIR alleging that the CM's former aide had assaulted her. In the FIR Maliwal alleged that Kumar 'slapped' her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area,” when she visited Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on May 13.

The FIR charged Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to attempted culpable homicide, assault on women, criminal intimidation, and insulting modesty.

ALSO READ- Raghav Chadha returns from UK after eye surgery, reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In counter, the former aide lodged a complaint accusing Maliwal of unauthorised entry, verbal abuse and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.