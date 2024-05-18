 Injuries to left leg, right cheek: What Swati Maliwal's medical report shows | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Injuries to left leg, right cheek: What Swati Maliwal's medical report shows

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 18, 2024 01:09 PM IST

On Monday, the ex-DCW head was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the PA to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Swati Maliwal sustained injuries to her left leg and right cheek in the alleged attack by Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to her medico-legal case (MLC) report.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal and Delhi Police officials at CM's residence on Friday/
AAP MP Swati Maliwal and Delhi Police officials at CM's residence on Friday/

"Swati Maliwal has a 3x2 centimeter bruise over her ‘proximal left leg dorsal aspect’ and another bruise of 2x2 centimeter bruise over her “right cheek below her right eye',” the report, filed on Saturday, stated.

The AAP Rajya Sabha member's medical examination was conducted at AIIMS on Thursday night.

In her FIR, the former DCW chief has accused Bibhav Kumar of slapping her “at least seven to eight times,” in addition to kicking on her chest, stomach, and pelvis. The FIR also states that Bibhav pounced on her, dragged her, and in the process, her shirt was pulled up and its buttons got opened.

“My head hit the centre table but he continued to beat me,” the FIR quoted Maliwal as saying.

The alleged assault took place on Monday at the official residence of Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Admi Party. While the party remained silent on the day of the incident, it acknowledged a day later that Kumar “misbehaved” with Maliwal.

On Friday, however, the AAP took a U-turn, and accused the BJP of “colluding” with Maliwal to “target” Kejriwal. The saffron party has dismissed the charge.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has arrested prime accused Bibhav Kumar, who was found at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area in the national capital. He went “missing” after accompanying the Delhi CM to Lucknow and Amritsar on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

