Home / India News / Independence Day: Joe Biden invokes Gandhi, calls India indispensable partner

Independence Day: Joe Biden invokes Gandhi, calls India indispensable partner

india news
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 09:58 AM IST
U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity, Joe Biden said in a statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden greeted India on completing 75 years of independence.(AP)
U.S. President Joe Biden greeted India on completing 75 years of independence.(AP)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

US president Joe Biden invoked Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his "enduring message of truth and non-violence" as he wished India on completing 75 years of freedom. India and the United States are indispensable partners, Biden said, underlining that the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Stressing that the vibrant Indian-American community in the US "has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation," Biden highlighted that the "U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people."

The US has about four million Indian-Americans, a statement by the White House highlighted. Expressing confidence in the US-India alliance, Biden said that both nations would continue to work together to uphold the rules-based system, promote greater peace, prosperity, and security for their citizens, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and jointly tackle the problems the world faces.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Get freedom from these 5 harmful habits

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended warm wishes to India and said, “on this day, we reflect on democratic values that we share & honour people of India who're building a brighter future.” "I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our peoples and the global good. Happy Independence Day, India!," Blinken further said.

Diplomatic relations with India and the American Embassy at New Delhi were established on November 1, 1946, when the U.S. The Department of State raised the American Mission at New Delhi to an Embassy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indian independence day joe biden
indian independence day joe biden
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out