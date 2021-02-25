3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms, monthly compliance reports: Big points from govt guidelines on social media

The Centre on Thursday announced new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms. The guidelines will cover digitised content that can be transmitted over the internet or computer networks.

It will include intermediaries such as Twitter and Facebook, publishers of news and current affairs content, and curators of such content.

So far, online news media has not been unregulated, with the information & broadcasting ministry brining it under its ambit last year, but not yet formalising rules for it. These guidelines will come into effect in three months.

Here are the main points of the new guidelines announced by Union ministers Prakasah Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad:

The Over The Top (OTT) platforms will have a three-stair mechanism. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. "We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information," said Javadekar.

"There should be a grievance redressal system in OTT platforms and digital portals. OTT platforms will have to have a self-regulating body, headed by retired Supreme Court or high court judge or very eminent person in this category," said Javadekar.

The social media platforms will have to file monthly compliance reports.

Content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women have to be removed in 24 hours.

Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be. "This should be only in relation to sovereignty & integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc," said Prasad.