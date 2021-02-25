3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms, monthly compliance reports: Big points from govt guidelines on social media
The Centre on Thursday announced new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms. The guidelines will cover digitised content that can be transmitted over the internet or computer networks.
It will include intermediaries such as Twitter and Facebook, publishers of news and current affairs content, and curators of such content.
So far, online news media has not been unregulated, with the information & broadcasting ministry brining it under its ambit last year, but not yet formalising rules for it. These guidelines will come into effect in three months.
Here are the main points of the new guidelines announced by Union ministers Prakasah Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad:
- The Over The Top (OTT) platforms will have a three-stair mechanism. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. "We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information," said Javadekar.
- "There should be a grievance redressal system in OTT platforms and digital portals. OTT platforms will have to have a self-regulating body, headed by retired Supreme Court or high court judge or very eminent person in this category," said Javadekar.
- The social media platforms will have to file monthly compliance reports.
- Content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women have to be removed in 24 hours.
- Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be. "This should be only in relation to sovereignty & integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc," said Prasad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would be compelled to take pre-emptive strike against imminent attack: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘All pass’: Tamil Nadu CM says no final exams for classes 9,10, 11
- The state board exams are usually held in March, but had been postponed to April this year, due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
57 countries back India's demand for IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccine: Goyal
- In October of last year, India and South Africa proposed a TRIPS waiver for all WTO members to allow greater access to affordable Covid-19 healthcare facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-regulating body, monthly compliance reports: Govt's social media guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSA Doval led secret back-channels talks with Pak for months before DGMO pact
- The first sign that India-Pakistan back-channel conversations were on track came this month when Pak army chief Gen Bajwa said it was time to extend a hand of peace in all directions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre opposes same sex marriage in Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's healthcare workers balk at taking homegrown Covid-19 vaccine
- India has vaccinated more than 10.5 million health and front-line workers since beginning its immunisation campaign on Jan. 16. But only 1.2 million, or about 11%, of them have taken COVAXIN, the locally developed vaccine from Bharat Biotech.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Needed level playing field': Govt announces new online media rules
- As per the new guidelines, social media platforms are required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message, the information and technology minister announced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janata curfew, weekend lockdown: Maha districts impose curbs amid Covid spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in Gulmarg from Friday
- The games in Gulmarg will see participation of 1200 athletes from 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) besides the armed forces personnel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’
- Dantewada SP rubbished the allegations saying the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report and statements of other Maoists showed clearly that she was working as a CNM member.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LPG gets costlier by ₹25, one cylinder to cost ₹794 in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 samples from 8 Maharashtra districts sent for testing of new mutations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox