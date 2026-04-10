‘Biggest infiltrator come from Gujarat’: Kanhaiya's veiled jibe at Amit Shah in Assam rally

The Congress leader made the reference apparently at Amit Shah, claiming that "all the thieves and those indulging in corruption have joined BJP", and adding that the home minister "was the sardar (leader) of thieves".

"When I came here, a journalist told me that the issue here is of infiltration. I told that the biggest infiltrator has come from Gujarat and he will be driven out along with Himanta Biswa Sarma," Kanhaiya said at a rally in Bongaigaon in Assam on Sunday. Though the speech was made earlier this week, the video has recently gone viral.

In a veiled jibe at Union Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader called on the voters to drive infiltrators from Gujarat out of the state.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has accused Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption and hooliganism even as he attacked the BJP government in the state.

He also hit out at the state government over corruption and migration from the state. He claimed that "Assam will meet the same fate as Manipur" in case Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes the CM when the assembly election results are out on May 4.

While reacting to Kanhaiya Kumar's remark, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said, "I haven't heard what he said, but if he has said it, then obviously there must be some reason behind it. I think it's not wrong."

Congress leader remarks come after Kharge row The remark from Kanhaiya comes after Congress president triggered a row during a rally in Kerala with a controversial statement on the people of Gujarat. Days later, the Congress chief apologised over his comments.

In a rally at Idukki, the Congress chief called the people of Gujarat 'illiterate' and claimed that they were fooled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the people of Kerala won't be fooled by PM Modi nor Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever and educated. Modiji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala," the Congress chief said.

Kharge later expressed regret over the statement and said he has always had and will continue to have the highest of respect for the people of the state.

In a post on X, he said, "Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret."