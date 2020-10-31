e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stage collapses during Pappu Yadav’s campaign in Muzaffarpur

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stage collapses during Pappu Yadav’s campaign in Muzaffarpur

Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Muzaffarpur, Bihar
Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav after he got injured during his election campaign for Bihar assembly polls following collapse of his stage, in Muzaffarpur, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav after he got injured during his election campaign for Bihar assembly polls following collapse of his stage, in Muzaffarpur, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI)
         

A stage and tent, set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav’s campaign rally, collapsed on Saturday. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur’s Minapur Assembly constituency when the incident took place.

Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The first phase of the polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags
top news
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli falls to Sandeep again, RCB lose two
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli falls to Sandeep again, RCB lose two
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In