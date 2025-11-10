Bihar assembly elections 2025: When and where to watch exit poll projections?

Bihar is set to vote in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections on Tuesday (November 11), with polling scheduled in 122 of the total 243 seats from 7 am. The first phase of the Bihar elections recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent.(ANI)

The first phase of polls, which registered voter turnout of 65 per cent, was held on November 6.

Along with the final phase of the crucial elections, all eyes are on exit poll projections that are expected to be released after the conclusion of voting on Tuesday. Follow Bihar elections live updates here.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict guidelines on when exit polls can be made public.

When will exit poll predictions be released?

The exit poll results are expected to be released once voting for the second phase concludes. This means the projections are likely to be out after 6.30 pm.

During the Delhi elections earlier this year, the ECI had notified that conducting, publishing or publicising exit polls before 6.30 pm was prohibited. Only after voting ended were the predictions released.

Where to watch exit poll predictions?

Several leading polling agencies, including Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya, will release their predictions on their websites and social media handles.

While these agencies offer insights into voter trends, their results do not guarantee the final outcome.

Viewers can follow the exit poll updates on the Hindustan Times live blog, visit the Bihar assembly election page on Hindustan Times, or watch live coverage on news channels.

The high-stakes contest will decide whether chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA bloc succeeds in unseating the nine-time chief minister.