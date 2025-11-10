Bihar elections 2025 live: Campaign ends for Phase 2; voting tomorrow, results on Nov 14

Live

Bihar election 2025 live: Campaign ended on Sunday evening for the second and final phase of the assembly elections.

Bihar elections 2025 live: Top leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan made their final appeals to voters as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections came to an end on Sunday. A total of 122 constituencies will go to the polls on Tuesday (November 11), marking the conclusion of the election. The counting of votes will take place on Friday (November 14). Bihar election 2025 | Key points Polling was held in 121 assembly segments in the first phase, which recorded a turnout of 65 per cent on November 6.

Several India-Nepal border points have been sealed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase of voting.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV) and others, is seeking a second consecutive term in power.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress, RJD, Left parties and VIP, is aiming to return to power.

Jan Suraaj, making its electoral debut, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies independently. Amit Shah’s 'infiltrator' dig at Rahul Gandhi Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's “vote chori” charges, claiming that he is talking about the issue because “names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voter list”. "Rahul Gandhi is talking about 'vote chori' because the names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voters' list. He can take out yatra from Bihar to Italy, but we won't allow infiltrators to remain here," Shah said in a poll rally in Arwal. Rahul Gandhi intensifies ‘vote chori’ allegations Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging "vote theft" and urging Bihar's youth to stay vigilant. "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi said, calling on Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential, asserting, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones." ...Read More

