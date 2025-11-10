Bihar elections 2025 live: Campaign ends for Phase 2; voting tomorrow, results on Nov 14
Bihar elections 2025 live updates: Top leaders from the NDA and Mahagathbandhan made their final appeals to voters as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections came to an end on Sunday. A total of 122 constituencies will go to the polls on Tuesday (November 11).
Bihar election 2025 | Key points
- Polling was held in 121 assembly segments in the first phase, which recorded a turnout of 65 per cent on November 6.
- Several India-Nepal border points have been sealed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase of voting.
- The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV) and others, is seeking a second consecutive term in power.
- The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress, RJD, Left parties and VIP, is aiming to return to power.
- Jan Suraaj, making its electoral debut, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies independently.
Amit Shah’s 'infiltrator' dig at Rahul Gandhi
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's “vote chori” charges, claiming that he is talking about the issue because “names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voter list”.
"Rahul Gandhi is talking about 'vote chori' because the names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voters' list. He can take out yatra from Bihar to Italy, but we won't allow infiltrators to remain here," Shah said in a poll rally in Arwal.
Rahul Gandhi intensifies ‘vote chori’ allegations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging "vote theft" and urging Bihar's youth to stay vigilant. "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi said, calling on Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential, asserting, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones."
Tej Pratap Yadav's security beefed up
Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has had his security increased after an alleged threat to his life. Yadav said that there are many enemies of his "trying to get him killed". He told reporters, “My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies who are working (to get me killed).”
Key seats in phase 2 of Bihar polls
Elections will be held in 122 seats in the second phase. Among the significant seats going to the polls in this phase are Chakai, from where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh is seeking a re-election, BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh's Jamui, JD(U) minister Leshi Singh's Dhamdaha, and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh's Chhatapur.
Chirag Paswan confident of NDA victory
Union minister Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government with a significant margin in the state. Speaking to reporters, Paswan said, "The Campaign has culminated on a good note. There is enthusiasm among the NDA. The alliance has supported each other, and we are going to form the government with a big victory."
Rajnath Singh slams RJD at Bihar rally
Defence minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday attacked the RJD and said that gone are the days “when they ruled with katta (a country-made pistol)”. In another rally in Gaya, he urged voters in Bihar to decide whether or not they want their state to progress or regress to the 'jungle raj' during the regimes of the Congress and the RJD.
Akhilesh Yadav says people of Bihar seeking change in government
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of Bihar are seeking change and expressed confidence that RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in the state. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Bihar and its people want change this time. The people of Bihar feel that Bihar will change only when the government changes. Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav will build a new Bihar. We are fully confident that when the results come, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister."
Result date of Bihar election 2025
The counting of votes will be held on Friday (November 14). Initial results of the election will be revealed the same day.
Khesari Lal Yadav confident of Mahagathbandhan victory
RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, on Sunday expressed strong confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking to reporters, the RJD candidate said, "Humara muskaan bata raha hai ki hamara sarkaar aa raha hai (My smile is showing that our government is coming)...We do not get discouraged; rather, we make efforts."
How many constituencies will go to polls in phase 2?
Elections to 121 seats of the 243-member Assembly were held on November 6. The remaining 122 constituencies will go to the polls on November 11, and the counting of votes will be held on November 14.
India-Nepal border points closed
Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election scheduled for November 11, various India-Nepal border points have been closed for 72 hours. "From a security perspective, we have halted border crossings," Mahottari assistant chief district officer, Sanjay Kumar Pokhrel, told ANI.
Campaign ends for Phase 2 of Bihar polls
