Bihar Budget Session from Friday, Congress yet to name House leader
The Congress is yet to nominate its leader in the Bihar legislative council nine months after the post was left vacant following Madan Mohan Jha’s retirement. Officials said Congress member Prem Chandra Mishra was invited to a meeting on Wednesday ahead of the Budget Session from February 19, as there was no authorised leader from the party. The Congress has four members in the 75-member House.
Jha, who has been re-elected since, could not be contacted for comments.
Congress’s Bihar in-charge, Bhakta Charan Das, said he was unaware of the leadership vacancy and will discuss the issue with the party seniors on February 19, and take appropriate action.
The budget session will continue till March 24 and is expected to be stormy. Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as law and order and farmers’ unrest.
Mishra said they will raise issues related to the people’s interests during the session. “Deteriorating law and order, inordinate delay in launching recruitment process, rising prices of petroleum products...[will be raised].”
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury explains 5 key takeaways from the verdict in the MJ Akbar's defamation case against former journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused him of sexual harassment.
