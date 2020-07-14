e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers

Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers

Bihar has seen a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, which has forced the state government to review the situation.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rising number of coronavirus cases in Bihar has put the government on alert.
Rising number of coronavirus cases in Bihar has put the government on alert. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

With Bihar’s coronavirus tally within the touching distance of 20,000-mark, the state government decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown from July 16 to 31 hoping to contain the spread of the disease. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the crisis management group of the state government, officials said.

Guidelines governing the 16-day long lockdown period were being prepared, said deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The fresh restrictions are likely to include curb on public transport within the state and hosting of mass activities that are conducive to the spread of the disease, reported PTI.

Bihar currently has 17,959 Covid positive cases as on Tuesday according to the union health ministry’s data. 1,432 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Patna, Bhagalpur and Begusarai are the worst affected districts in the state.

Patna is already under increase restrictions, to prevent conditions including crowding that are leading to a spurt in the disease. District authorities have warned of cracking the whip against errant individuals and traders defying social distancing norms.

Bihar, with 69.09 percent recovery rate, remains among states with a higher percentage than the national recovery rate of 63.02 as of Tuesday.

Bihar floods: Watch school building collapses into Koshi river

India’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday crossed 9 lakh with a total of 906,752 coronavirus patients registered till date since the outbreak. 571,459 of these patients have recovered while 23,727 have succumbed to death. The number of active cases stands at 311,565.

tags
top news
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In