Bihar cop loses bride, lands in jail after turning up drunk at his wedding

An inebriated Bihar policeman, who had arrived at his wedding venue at a village under Kahalgaon subdivision in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, was told off by his would-be bride on Thursday night.

The constable, Uday Rajak, posted in Nalanda, was later arrested under anti-liquor Act. Sale, consumption and storage of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.

Eyewitnesses said the girl refused to marry Uday after she came to know that her fiance was drunk and the ‘barat party’ had indulged in brawl with some members in an inebriated condition.

Despite persuasion by family members of bridegroom that she would not face any problem in future, she stuck to her decision. The girl refused to marry Uday saying it won’t be possible for her to spend life with a man who was in a habit of consuming liquor.

The marriage of the girl was scheduled to be solemnised with Uday, son of Rajkishore Rajak, a resident of village Pain under Sultanganj block in Bhagalpur district, on Thursday.

However, when the ‘barat party’, comprising more than 50 members, arrived at the wedding venue, a brawl erupted between members of bride and some drunk members of bridegroom party over playing music by DJ and dancing.

A few relatives of the bride, including her maternal uncle, uncle and maternal grandfather, sustained injury in the quarrel.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Kahalgaon, Dilnawaz Ahmad, said father of the girl lodged an FIR with Kahalgaon police station on Friday against bridegroom in this regard.

Ahmad said a case was lodged under Sections 341, 323, 504, 188, 290, and 34 of IPC besides Section 37(C) of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2018.

He said after breath analyser test confirmed that Uday was drunk, he was arrested on Friday. Following his production in a court on Saturday, he was forwarded to jail on judicial remand, he added.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 13:49 IST