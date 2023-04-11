Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to be grilled by ED today in land-for-jobs case

Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Party leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in money laundering case linked to railways land-for-jobs case, reported news agency ANI.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.(File pic/ ANI )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: ‘Will fight…’: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of CBI questioning in land-for-jobs case

The RJD leader was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while his sister Misa Bharti was interrogated by ED in March in corruption and money laundering probes linked to the land-for-jobs scam which allegedly took place when their father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union railway minister from 2004-09.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ED had claimed that it has found proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore in the land-for-jobs case including the ₹150 crore worth bungalow in New Friends Colony in Delhi.

CBI had grilled Yadav over alleged transfer of land and properties in the names of his family members, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity. The RJD leader had previously skipped three summons issued to him last month.

The case relates to the alleged appointments of substitutes in Group D jobs in Central Railways from 2004-09 in violation of norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment. The candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Lalu’s family at discounted rates of up to one-fourth to one-fifth of prevailing market rates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case in October, naming Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and 13 others.

Read here: Tejashwi, Misa questioned byCBI, ED in land-for-jobs case

Earlier, the ED had raided 24 locations including Yadav's Delhi residence, Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai in connection with the case.

On March 15, Delhi Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others accused in the case.