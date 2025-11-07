‘Bihar does not want katta sarkar’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'dunaali, rangdaari' jibe at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, alleging that the people of 'jungle raaj' have everything that endangers investment and jobs in the state. The prime minister, who was addressing a rally in Aurangabad, said that the people of Bihar don't want a 'katta sarkar'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition while addressing a rally in Aurangabad in Bihar on Friday. (File photo/ANI)

While attacking the opposition parties, PM Modi said that the people of 'jungle raj', who are “teaching kids to become 'rangdaar',” will promote crime and extortion if voted to power.

“They are already talking about turning children into 'rangdar' (gangsters). They are openly declaring that if their leader’s government comes to power, there will be 'katta' (guns), 'donali' (double-barrel rifles), 'firauti' (extortion), rangdari (ransom) — all of it will return,” Modi said, adding “Bihar doesn’t want a government of guns. Bihar doesn’t want a government of misrule.”

Also Read: RJD put ‘katta’ to Congress' head, snatched CM face: PM Modi in Bihar rally

“The people of Jungle Raj have everything which is harmful for investments and jobs… You have to stay alert of them. Bihar doesn't need a 'Katta' and a bad governance... NDA will make Bihar developed. Bihar has faith in NDA's honest manifesto,” he added.

The prime minister also continued his attack on the opposition alliance, saying that that Congress was given those seats where RJD never won in the last 35-40 years. He also renewed attack on Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the INDIA bloc CM face was “stole by the RJD at gun point”.

Also Read: At 64.4%, Bihar sees highest-ever voter turnout in phase 1 of Assembly Election | Top points

He also asserted that the record turnout during the first phase of polls was proof that people have reposed their trust in the "track record of Narendra and Nitish". At 64.66 per cent Bihar witnessed a record turnout in the first phase of assembly polls on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the voters of Bihar broke all records. Never before in the history of the state has there been such a high poll percentage. Much of the credit goes to mothers and sisters who turned up in large numbers to raise the turnout to nearly 65 per cent. It is evident that they all have trust in the track record of Narendra-Nitish," Modi told the gathering.