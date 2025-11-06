At 64.4%, Bihar sees highest-ever voter turnout in phase 1 of Assembly Election | Top points

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election was held on Thursday across 18 districts of the state. A total of 121 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the state went to polls, with a total electorate of over 3.75 crore. Women voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the first phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Begusarai on Thursday.(CEOBihar/X)

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that a provisional voter turnout of 64.46% was recorded at 6pm, when polls closed.

"Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm amid tight security. Around 64.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded," he said.

The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member assembly will vote on November 11. The counting of results will take place on November 14.

Here's a look at phase 1 of Bihar election:

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly election witnessed a record provisional voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest in the state's history, according to the Election Commission.

The last recorded voter turnout was 62.57% in the 2000 Bihar Assembly elections, and a turnout of 64.6% was recorded in the 1998 Lok Sabha election, according to data from the poll body.

Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the first phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Patna on Thursday.(ANI)