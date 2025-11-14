Bihar election results: Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha eyes 4th straight term in Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP leader and Bihar’s outgoing deputy chief minister, is contesting the 2025 assembly elections from the Lakhisarai constituency, against Congress’s Amresh Kumar Anish. The result will be announced on November 14. Vijay Kumar Sinha was made the deputy leader of the BJP legislative party in Bihar last year.(@VijayKrSinhaBih/X)

After five rounds of vote counting, Vijay Kumar Sinha is still maintaining a lead over Congress' Amaresh Kumar by a margin of more than 5,396 votes.

Who is Vijay Kumar Sinha?

Born on June 5, 1967, in Lakhisarai’s Tilakpur, Vijay Kumar Sinha became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Lakhisarai since 2005.

He also served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from November 25, 2020, to August 24, 2022. After the then-ruling Mahagathbandhan moved a no-confidence motion against him, Sinha resigned from the Speaker’s post.

He was made the deputy leader of the BJP legislative party in Bihar last year. Along with Samrat Choudhary, Sinha was picked to be the deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar under the new NDA government in 2024.

Vijay Kumar Sinha’s opponent, Amresh Kumar Anish, is the Congress district president in Lakhisarai, a post that he has held for two consecutive terms. In the 2020 assembly polls, Anish had lost the Lakhisarai seat to Sinha by a margin of around 10,000 votes. Their latest battle also gains significance against the fact that Lakhisarai is both the leaders’ hometurf.

Bihar assembly constituency no.168, Lakhisarai, falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, and largely comprises a rural population. According to the 2011 census, of its total population of 5,22,233, 72.62 per cent is rural and 27.38 per cent is urban population. Additionally, the ratio of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) in the assembly constituency is 15.81 and 0.11, respectively.

What happened in the previous elections?

In the 2020 assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Sinha faced a close contest with Amresh Kumar Anish, with the BJP leader winning in Lakhisarai with 74,212 votes. He defeated Anish by a margin of 10,483 votes. He had also won the assembly constituency in the 2015 polls, wherein he beat JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal by a tight margin of 6,556 votes.

In 2010, Vijay Kumar Sinha defeated his opponents and won from the Lakhisarai assembly constituency with 78,457 votes. He beat RJD’s Fulaina Singh by a whopping margin of 59,620 votes.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly is voting in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 14.

According to the seat-sharing formula of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) are contesting on 101 seats each, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV) is fighting on 29 seats, while the Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) or HAM(S) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) are contesting on six seats each.

Meanwhile, in the INDIA bloc or the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting on 143 seats, the Congress on 61 seats, the Communist Marxist Party (CPI) on nine, CPI (Marxist) on four. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) is fighting on 15 seats, while the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation or CPI(M-L)L is contesting 20 seats.