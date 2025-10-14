Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bihar elections 2025: Dharna outside Nitish's residence, resignation by JDU leaders over ticket woes

    While a JDU MLA was seen sitting on a dharna outside Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence on Tuesday, another party leader resigned as MP over ticket woes.   

    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 12:34 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ticket woes have hit the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United with some leaders and their supporters reaching his residence in Patna on Tuesday and sitting on a dharna demanding candidature to fight the upcoming state assembly election.

    Janata Dal (United) supporters wear masks of CM Nitish Kumar and hold EVM replicas as they gear up for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 (PTI)
    Janata Dal (United) supporters wear masks of CM Nitish Kumar and hold EVM replicas as they gear up for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 (PTI)

    JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections, sat on a dharna near Nitish Kumar's residence with a group of slogan-shouting supporters.

    Gopal Mandal is currently the MLA from Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, enjoying his fourth consecutive term there.

    When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Gopal Mandal sat on the road, close to the gate.

    "I will not budge till I get the party symbol from the CM, who is our party's supremo. The security personnel may charge the baton if they wish," PTI news agency quoted Gopal Mandal as saying.

    In another development, JD(U) MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, resigned from his position as Member of Parliament on Tuesday, alleging he was not consulted in the election ticket distribution ahead of Assembly elections.

    JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have struck a seat-sharing deal, with both parties deciding to contest 101 seats each in the polls to the 243-strong assembly, a little less than they had fought five years ago.

    Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) have been given 29 seats to fight on while six each have been allotted to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha and Hindustani Awam Morcha founded by former chief minister, and now a Union minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi.

    Voting for the Bihar assembly election 2025 will take place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Bihar Elections 2025: Dharna Outside Nitish's Residence, Resignation By JDU Leaders Over Ticket Woes
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes