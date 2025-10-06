‘If there is any fake news…’: CEC warns of action against misinformation during Bihar assembly elections

The Election Commission of India on Monday warned that fake news on social media and other platforms would be strictly countered during the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference held at 4 pm in New Delhi. The CEC also said that police will use horses at 250 polling stations for patrolling.(PTI/File Photo)

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also said that strict vigil would be maintained at all checkpoints.

“If there is any fake news or misinformation on any medium or platform, it will be countered. Strict vigil will be maintained at all checkpoints to prevent the transaction of drugs, liquor and cash...,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.

Bihar Assembly polls will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. The results will be announced on November 14.

The term of the current Assembly ends on November 22. Bihar has 243 constituencies, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 38 for Scheduled Castes.

The CEC also said that police will use horses at 250 polling stations for patrolling and that all voting booths will have a help desk, ramp, and volunteers.

He also informed that there are over 7.4 crore eligible voters in the upcoming elections in Bihar, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

“There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters,” Kumar said.

The much-awaited announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

A total of 121 assembly seats will be contested in the first phase of polling, while 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase.

CEC Kumar described the Bihar elections as the "mother of all elections".