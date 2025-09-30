EC releases Bihar's final voter list after SIR, election dates likely next week

The Election Commission of India uploaded on its website the final voter rolls for Bihar ahead of the assembly election due in October-November, on Tuesday. Election Commission has been under fire over the Bihar SIR, particularly for seeking citizenship proof. The SC had asked it to accept Aadhaar after much wrangling.(HT File Photo)

“In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll dated September 30, 2025, has been published. Any voter can check the details of their name in the voter list through the link, voters.eci.gov.in,” an official shared.

Further details on exact numbers were not immediately available. The EC weblink gave two main options, to search your name in the rolls, or to download assembly segment-wise rolls.

The earlier draft of the electoral rolls was published on August 1 and were open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1.

A total of 7.24 crore electors were listed in the draft rolls, after excluding around 65 lakh for reasons such as death, shift of residence and duplicate entries. How many of these were re-included based on objections and rechecks — comprehensive data on that was awaited.

The commission is also expected to release the schedule for the Bihar assembly election within a week, news agency PTI has reported. It said the first phase of voting is likely to be held after the Chhath festival in late October.

Chhath Puja will be observed from October 25 to 28, meaning the polls could begin late October or in the first week of November.

Sources close to the matter told PTI that a briefing of observers is expected to take place on October 3. At least 470 observers are being deployed by the polling body for Bihar assembly election and some bypolls elsewhere.

As for the final voter list, it comes following the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) which was held after a gap of 22 years in the state. The SIR erupted a row between opposition political parties and the Election Commission.

The matter is also in the Supreme Court, where the next hearing is in about a week. The commission has been under fire particularly for seeking citizenship proof. The SC had asked it to accept Aadhaar after much wrangling.

Led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote chori’ charge, many opposition leaders claimed that Bihar SIR will disenfranchise crores of genuine citizens of their voting rights.

However, the commission responded to these claims during a press conference in August and said it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voter list.

The tenure of the current government in Bihar is set to conclude on November 22, which means results have to be declared in time for the formation of a new government by then. Last time, in 2020, the results were out on November 10

Of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 then, with the BJP having 74 MLAs, JD(U)-43, HAM(S)-4, and support of two independent candidates.

Opposition's INDIA Bloc (called Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance) had 110 MLAs, with the RJD leading with 75, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML)-Liberation with 12, CPI(M) and CPI with two each.