Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar firing: 4th assailant arrested from Begusarai

Bihar firing: 4th assailant arrested from Begusarai

india news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 09:41 AM IST

Keshav Kumar, a resident of Bihat village in Begusarari, was allegedly among the four men on two bikes, who fired indiscriminately along a national highway and left one person dead

A man injured in the firing under treatment at a hospital in Begusarai. (PTI)
ByAvinash Kumar

The Bihar Police have arrested the fourth accused involved in the indiscriminate firing at Begusarai while he was trying to catch a train to Ranchi near the Jharkhand border late on Thursday.

Keshav Kumar, a resident of Bihat village in Begusarai, was allegedly among the four men on two bikes, who fired indiscriminately along a national highway and left one person dead and 10 others wounded on Tuesday.

Police said they have so far arrested 25 people including three other suspects involved in the firing identified as Sumit, Yuvaraj, and Arjun.

Police superintendent Yogendra Kumar said they took all the four prime accused to the crime spot following Kumar’s arrest. “We have got important leads and investigations are still on,” he said.

Police announced a 50000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four after they were identified through CCTV footage.

A forensic team from Patna visited the firing scene and the Godhna village, where it recovered two used cartridges. The assailants shot at two people at Godhna.

The firing triggered a war of words between the government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which said the incident highlighted how criminals have been emboldened with and return of “jungle raj”.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted at a conspiracy behind the attack saying the assailants fired in areas where minorities and other weaker sections live. “Police have been asked to probe the incident from all angles.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP