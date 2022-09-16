Bihar firing: 4th assailant arrested from Begusarai

The Bihar Police have arrested the fourth accused involved in the indiscriminate firing at Begusarai while he was trying to catch a train to Ranchi near the Jharkhand border late on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keshav Kumar, a resident of Bihat village in Begusarai, was allegedly among the four men on two bikes, who fired indiscriminately along a national highway and left one person dead and 10 others wounded on Tuesday.

Police said they have so far arrested 25 people including three other suspects involved in the firing identified as Sumit, Yuvaraj, and Arjun.

Police superintendent Yogendra Kumar said they took all the four prime accused to the crime spot following Kumar’s arrest. “We have got important leads and investigations are still on,” he said.

Police announced a ₹50000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the four after they were identified through CCTV footage.

A forensic team from Patna visited the firing scene and the Godhna village, where it recovered two used cartridges. The assailants shot at two people at Godhna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firing triggered a war of words between the government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which said the incident highlighted how criminals have been emboldened with and return of “jungle raj”.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted at a conspiracy behind the attack saying the assailants fired in areas where minorities and other weaker sections live. “Police have been asked to probe the incident from all angles.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON