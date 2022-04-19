Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Bihar gets a 'chaiwalli' as economics graduate struggles in face of unemployment
india news

Bihar gets a 'chaiwalli' as economics graduate struggles in face of unemployment

The unemployment rate in Bihar for the month of March was at 14.4 per cent.
Bihar gets a ‘Chaiwalli’ after an economics graduate gets hit with unemployment (ANI)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Hit with unemployment, an economics graduate has set up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna. Priyanka Gupta was unable to get a job for the past two years, she told news agency ANI. After this, she decided to open a tea stall, which is now attracting several customers.

“I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali,” she said.

Prafull Billore had dropped out of MBA to start a tea selling business and has now built a 4 crore turnover business. Replying to the ANI's tweet, Billore has asked to help him connect with Gupta.

Netizens have also reacted to her “power move".

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Bihar for the month of March was at 14.4 per cent. In December 2021, the unemployment rate touched a grim 16 per cent mark in Bihar. It came down to 13.3 per cent in January, but again rose to 14 percent in Feb 2022.

India’s unemployment rate reached a six-month high of 8.10% in February as compared to 6.57% and 7.91% in January and December.

