Bihar puts in place measures to quickly ferry kids with AES for treatment
PATNA: The Bihar government has extended an arrangement of linking an auto-rickshaw each with every panchayat to expeditiously ferry children suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) to the nearest health facility across 12 districts, officials said on Monday.
Two children have died of AES while 14 such cases have been reported this year.
“We will pay the affected family between ₹400 and ₹1,000, depending on the distance, as transportation cost to ferry children suffering from AES to the nearest health facility. We have also linked an auto-rickshaw for this purpose with every panchayat and mapped it with the nearest PHC [Public Health Centre],” said additional director (health) Vinay Kumar Sharma.
He added mobile numbers of auto-rickshaw drivers will be available with the accredited social health activists. Sharma said an ambulance has also been attached with every PHC to transport patients. He said they want to cut down the time lag in transporting AES-affected children as delays in treatment can cause irreparable brain damage.
AES cases have been going up with a rise in temperatures and humidity, which are considered conducive to the outbreak of the disease. It causes fever, disorientation, seizures, etc.
A five-year-old boy from Vaishali died of AES in Muzaffarpur on April 13. Earlier, a three-year-old child from Sitamarhi died of AES on January 11.
The state government has been training doctors, nurses, and auxiliary nursing midwives across all levels for managing AES.
President Kovind approves bill for merger of Delhi’s civic bodies
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to legislation for the unification of Delhi's three civic bodies, the Centre said in a notification on Tuesday, which also gave some clarity about how the new wards will be carved out. The Centre will issue a separate notification for the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Delhi currently has 272 wards. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill was passed on April 5.
Delhi auto and taxi strike enters day 2, commuters struggle
Auto and taxi drivers' unions in Delhi on Tuesday are set to continue their strike against the rising fuel prices for the second day. There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the national capital, according to news agency PTI. Some also complained that they had to wait for long hours as Ola and Uber cabs were available at "inflated rates" due to surge pricing.
Commuters left in the lurch as Delhi’s taxis, autos stay parked
Commuters were in a rough ride on Monday, as most autos and taxis in Delhi and the National Capital Region stayed off the roads, in a protest against rising fuel prices. Scores were stranded, especially at the airport and railway stations, as their ride-hailing aggregator services showed no available taxis or autos, forcing most to use the Metro or buses, where possible. The situation was worse at the airports' terminals 1 and 2, commuters said.
Police to send minor before juvenile body after kin’s plea in Delhi HC
The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to produce a juvenile, accused in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, before the Juvenile Justice Board by 4.30pm after the minor's sister-in-law filed a plea claiming that he was being kept in illegal detention. It was incumbent on the police to produce him before the JJB in line with the law.
Delhi on track to creating 2mn jobs: Govt
The Delhi government has begun planning the 'Dilli Shopping Festival', one of the key initiatives announced in 2022-23 Delhi Budget to facilitate 2 million jobs, according to an official statement issued on Monday. Sisodia asked the respective departments to take immediate action to start implementing the various projects. The government is eyeing 30,000 jobs by facilitating the operation of cloud kitchens by handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
