Bihar government seeks police report on Kanhaiya Kumar attacks

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 02:20 IST

Taking serious exception to frequent attacks on Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s motorcade, Bihar home department’s additional chief secretary Amir Subhani sought on Saturday a detailed action taken report from the district authorities.

On Friday, stones were pelted on the motorcade of Kumar while he was on his way to Ara from Buxar to address a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC). Subhani said the law would take its own course and the district authorities do not require any instruction from the home department.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the attack. “Three people, including state organisation secretary of Shiv Sena, Vikramaditya Singh, have been arrested,” said SHO Manish Kumar.