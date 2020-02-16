e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bihar government seeks police report on Kanhaiya Kumar attacks

Bihar government seeks police report on Kanhaiya Kumar attacks

On Friday, stones were pelted on the motorcade of Kumar while he was on his way to Ara from Buxar to address a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 02:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar addressing the students during a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, in New Delhi on January 9, 2020.
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar addressing the students during a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, in New Delhi on January 9, 2020.(HT Photo)
         

Taking serious exception to frequent attacks on Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s motorcade, Bihar home department’s additional chief secretary Amir Subhani sought on Saturday a detailed action taken report from the district authorities.

On Friday, stones were pelted on the motorcade of Kumar while he was on his way to Ara from Buxar to address a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC). Subhani said the law would take its own course and the district authorities do not require any instruction from the home department.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the attack. “Three people, including state organisation secretary of Shiv Sena, Vikramaditya Singh, have been arrested,” said SHO Manish Kumar.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news